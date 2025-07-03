Keyamo accuses Atiku, Mark of plotting to exploit Obi in 2027 coalition

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has raised the alarm over what he describes as a calculated plot by former Vice‑President Atiku Abubakar and ex‑Senate President David Mark to exploit the popularity of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, through a new opposition coalition.

Keyamo made the remarks on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was announced as the new political platform for a united opposition front targeting the 2027 presidential elections.

According to the minister, the coalition is a veiled attempt by Atiku’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to secure the 2027 presidential ticket under the pretence of a broad alliance.

“This is just Atiku’s faction of PDP in desperate search for the 2027 presidential ticket—nothing more, nothing less,” he wrote.

Keyamo's warning to Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

He accused the coalition’s interim leaders, notably David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, of scheming to sideline Obi after using his support base.

“The person whom the old, cunning guards want to take for a ride in all of this is Peter Obi. They want his votes but don’t want to give him their Presidential ticket,” Keyamo alleged.

Highlighting Obi’s dominance in the South‑East and South‑South during the 2023 elections, Keyamo warned that excluding him from the top of the ticket would alienate a major segment of opposition voters.

“If you do not give Peter Obi the Presidential ticket, you lose his supporters. It is as simple as that,” he cautioned.

The minister also flagged legal concerns about the coalition’s composition.

“Politicians in the coalition belonging to two political parties are a ground for disqualification in an election,” he stated.