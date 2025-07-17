'Peter Obi can't be trusted' – Northern leader Anthony Sani drops bombshell

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, a former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, has weighed in on the emerging political permutations, asserting that President Bola Tinubu still commands greater electoral advantage than his main challengers, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

In an interview with the Daily Post, Sani stated that the North does not trust Mr. Peter Obi enough to support him for even a single term, citing past incidents of unfulfilled promises, such as those made by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The North cannot trust Peter Obi that he will do one term. You would recall President Jonathan pledged to do one term but reneged,” he said.

Sani also noted that Tinubu remains in a stronger position, particularly due to the loyalty of followers of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Buhari’s supporters would not like to betray him even in the grave. He told them he was in APC and died in APC. That loyalty remains.”

He dismissed the strength of any opposition coalition, saying it is unlikely to alter the current political balance.

“Unless President Tinubu does too badly, which I hope not, the North will prefer to let him complete the tenure meant for the South. He is the only southerner with one term left,” Sani argued.

On the prospect of an Atiku-Peter Obi or Atiku-Amaechi ticket, Sani remained doubtful.

“Whether the ticket is Atiku/Obi or Atiku/Amaechi, the result will be the same. The politics do not favour the coalition,” he stated.

Addressing whether the opposition poses a threat, Sani said their failure to present a clear policy alternative weakens their chances.

“Atiku, Obi, and Tinubu all campaigned for fuel subsidy removal as a non-choice. Without a new direction, the coalition does not offer a viable alternative.”

Commenting on other political figures, he downplayed the influence of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai but acknowledged the electoral strength of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“El-Rufai is a technocrat, not a street politician. Kwankwaso, on the other hand, can deliver Kano and may defect to APC to boost his relevance.”