2027: Senator faulted for hinting that Kogi people are being forced to back Tinubu

The endorsement rally for President Bola Tinubu in Kogi State has sparked a war of words between Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West, and the Kogi Alliance for Renewed Hope (KARH), a political support group.

Karimi, reacting to the gathering in Lokoja led by former governor Yahaya Bello, said Kogi people did not need to be “bullied” into backing Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

At the rally, Bello had asked attendees to respond “aye” if they supported Tinubu’s re-election bid, and “nay” if they did not. The senator, unimpressed by the exercise, said the lukewarm response from the crowd showed that forced pledges were unnecessary.

“The people of Kogi State do not need to be bullied or coerced into re-electing the President,” Karimi said.

“East, Central, West — our people appreciate Mr President. They can see he is doing his best to make life better. He has increased allocations to the state and the local government areas, recognised our sons and daughters with appointments, and ensured progress on development projects across the state.”

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West.

KARH argues rally reflected genuine support

KARH fired back on Monday, October 20, 2025, describing Karimi’s comments as “disrespectful and misleading.”

In a statement signed by President Toba Ogundele and Secretary Idris Abubakar, the group said, contrary to Karimi’s claim that the people of Kogi were being “bullied” into supporting the President, the endorsement rally reflected the spontaneous and genuine will of Kogites who are pleased with Tinubu’s leadership and developmental strides across the country.

“The people of Kogi State do not need to be coerced to support President Tinubu — they are already convinced by his actions and performance,” the group said.

“From infrastructural projects to the appointments of deserving Kogi indigenes, Mr President has demonstrated inclusion, fairness, and capacity that speak louder than any campaign slogan.”

KARH added that the rally, attended by grassroots members and community leaders, reflected genuine enthusiasm for Tinubu’s leadership. “It is disappointing that a senator who benefited from the goodwill of the same people will dismiss their enthusiasm as coercion,” the statement read.

Common ground on Tinubu’s record

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria

Despite the disagreement, both Karimi and KARH acknowledged Tinubu’s growing footprint in Kogi. The senator cited increased federal allocations, improved projects, and presidential appointments as reasons the state would naturally support Tinubu.

KARH echoed the same, pointing to federal infrastructure upgrades, youth empowerment schemes, and small business opportunities tied to Tinubu’s policies.

“From Lokoja to Okene, Kabba to Ankpa, the message is clear: Kogi stands solidly behind President Tinubu because they have seen the difference between rhetoric and results,” KARH declared.

KARH urged political leaders in Kogi to put aside personal grievances and work collectively to strengthen the APC ahead of 2027.

