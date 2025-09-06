Former Governor of Sokoto State and serving lawmaker Aminu Tambuwal has declared his commitment to working with opposition leaders to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Tambuwal described the opposition’s plan to defeat Tinubu as a “national consensus,” not a sectional agenda.

“I am fully involved in a process — democratically and lawfully — that will end, by the grace of God, in sending this government out of office,” he said. “With the help of God and Nigeria, we will send these people out of office.”

The former speaker of the House of Representatives dismissed claims that the coalition, led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is a northern agenda. According to him, the coalition includes leaders from across the country.

“Is Peter Obi from Northern Nigeria? Is Aregbesola not from Osun State? What are you telling me? Are they not all part of the coalition?” he asked.

Tambuwal further accused Tinubu’s administration of failing to meet Nigerians' expectations, insisting that the president can be defeated in the 2027 election.

“It is not cast in stone that he may not lose in 2027. Every effort being made to make it as if he is invisible — that Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated — is rubbish. He can be defeated; I believe so. I am working along with the coalition leaders to do that in the interest of the country. It is not about Bola Tinubu. It is about the way he is running the country,” he said.

He stressed that a united opposition presents Tinubu with his toughest challenge. “It will be easier for the opposition to form an alliance to defeat Tinubu. But if Tinubu, Jonathan, Atiku, Peter Obi, and Kwankwaso run in the same election, that would be easy for Tinubu to win,” he noted.

On his preferred presidential candidate, Tambuwal said he would make his position known once aspirants officially declare: “When they all declare openly, then I will come back and tell you my choice.”