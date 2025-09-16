Tinubu’s 2027 2nd term ‘done deal’ - Jigawa APC declares

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State have declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid in 2027 is already secured.

The declaration was made in Dutse during the commissioning of the Renewed Hope Sensitisation office, which was donated by Hon. Bashir Usman Gumel, National Financial Secretary of the APC and a member of its National Working Committee (NWC).

In a statement signed by his aide, Hon. Zakari Alhaji Sidi Kafinhausa, Gumel stated that the office would serve as a hub for documenting and publicising President Tinubu’s projects and programs across Jigawa State.

Addressing party loyalists, Gumel stated, “The formal opening of this office, dedicated to Renewed Hope Sensitisation Forum, is to create public awareness about the initiatives of President Tinubu. This office is a testament of our resolve in Jigawa State to join well-meaning Nigerians to ensure the President continues the good works he started in 2023.”

He added that with Tinubu’s popularity spreading across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, Jigawa could not afford to be left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gumel further stressed that the state, under the influence of Minister of Defence Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, would remain firmly committed to the President’s re-election campaign.

“As a loyal party member, I hand over this office in appreciation of Tinubu’s style of leadership and developmental projects in Jigawa and across Nigeria. Jigawa, which stood by APC in 2023, will deliver again in 2027,” Gumel declared.