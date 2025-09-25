Ganduje, Barau lead Kano APC stakeholders to back Tinubu, plot NNPP defeat in 2027

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, alongside Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and other political heavyweights from Kano State, have vowed to deliver overwhelming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 while plotting to reclaim Kano from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The declaration was made after a strategic, closed-door meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, September 25, which brought together key APC figures, including Minister of State for Housing, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, Sulaiman Bichi, and several serving and former lawmakers and commissioners.

Ganduje, speaking to journalists after the meeting, stressed that Kano APC remains united and is expanding through high-profile defections from rival parties.

“Our party has remained intact and solid. Because of Mr President’s good policies and our political dexterity, we have attracted many important politicians into our fold,” Ganduje said.

“We are resolved to work very hard to ensure we succeed in the next gubernatorial election in Kano State. We are also encouraging our people to register massively in the ongoing voter registration exercise.”

He highlighted recent defections, including former Speaker Kabiru Rurum, Hon. Abdullahi Sani Rogo, and other ex-officials of the current NNPP government, insisting that the APC in Kano had grown “from strength to strength.”

Deputy Senate President Barau echoed Ganduje’s remarks, describing the gathering as a “strategic meeting.”

“We are solidly behind the President because he loves us. He has established several institutions of higher learning, development projects, and more for Kano. We will continue to mobilise our people to support him,” Barau stated.

Similarly, Hon Abubakar Bichi defended Tinubu’s track record in the state, pointing to ongoing infrastructure and road projects.

“For someone to say Mr President is not interested in Kano State is just politics. In 2027, Kano will vote massively for the President, an APC governor, and our candidates at all levels,” Bichi asserted.