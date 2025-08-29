VIDEO: 'I’ll back Tinubu over Obi in 2027' - Deji Adeyanju gives reason

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has ignited a political firestorm by declaring he would rather cast his vote for President Bola Tinubu than support former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election, should the opposition nominate him.

The controversial statement, made during a live television interview, arrives amid a simmering legal dispute between the two men after Obi’s lawyers, EJESIMEN & CO MADIBA CHAMBERS, SAN, threatened a lawsuit against Adeyanju for alleged defamatory remarks.

The legal notice specifically referenced a social media post from August 21, where Adeyanju accused Obi of stealing from the Anambra State coffers to invest in his family business.

How Obi Allegedly Tried to Bribe Adeyanju

Mr Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyanju had also claimed that Obi had once attempted to offer him money, an assertion he claimed was "100% true." Obi's legal team demanded a public retraction and an unreserved apology.

However, Adeyanju openly defied the legal notice in a post on his official Facebook page, stating, “I can’t wait to meet him in court finally. A fraud parading himself as a messiah.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, Adeyanju dismissed suggestions that his frequent criticisms of Obi were politically motivated.

"God forbid that I support APC. If the opposition presents Peter Obi, I will vote for Tinubu," he asserted, drawing a clear line in the sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyanju’s primary reason for rejecting Obi centres on what he describes as a “toxic political culture” fostered by the politician’s online supporters, widely known as "Obidients."

"We cannot have a man who leads a mob that terrorises people online and cannot tolerate criticism.

"Anybody who cannot support their candidate is seen as an enemy of Nigeria or has been paid to do so. That is not democracy," he argued.

Questioning Obi’s democratic credentials, Adeyanju further stated that the former Anambra State governor has not made the same sacrifices as others for the nation's democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What sacrifices has he made for democracy? Many of us have put our lives on the line at great personal cost. We must sanitise our polity," he said.