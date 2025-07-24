Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential flag-bearer, has dismissed the remarks of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, instructing him to seek security clearance before visiting the South-South state.

While speaking at a party function on Friday, July 18, 2025, Okpebholo stated that Obi's last visit to Edo coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state, suggesting that he should obtain security clearance for future trips to the state.

The Governor's remarks, which were widely interpreted as a subtle threat to life, triggered angry reactions from many Nigerians, particularly Obi's fan base, otherwise known as Obidients, who warned that no harm must befall their principal.

Speaking during the presentation of a ₦50 million cheque to his alma mater, Christ the King College (CKC) in Onitsha on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Obi declared that he's not afraid to visit any part of the country.

The donation, in support of infrastructural development, was a collaborative effort with fellow Old Boys of the school, aimed at improving educational facilities and learning conditions at the institution.

“I am not afraid of visiting any state in Nigeria, particularly when the purpose is to support causes that contribute to nation-building, such as education, health, and poverty alleviation,” Obi stated.

Obi disappointed with politicisation of his Edo visit

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

The former Anambra State Governor expressed deep disappointment that his recent visit to Benin had been politicised, insisting that the trip was strictly to support healthcare development in the state.

“I went to Benin to invest in a better life for the people. If they have good doctors and nurses, life will be better for them. What I expect the governor to do is to complement efforts aimed at improving society,” he added.

Regarding the donation to the school, he described the gesture as a show of gratitude to the institution that shaped his values and those of others.

“This school helped form the values I and many others still hold dear today — discipline, moral grounding, and academic excellence. Supporting it is a way of giving back,” he said.

The 2027 presidential aspirant urged other alums of CKC and other schools across the country to support their alma mater, stating that the burden of educational development should not be left to the government alone to bear.

Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, who received the donation on behalf of the school, commended the dedication to education and national development of Obi and others, urging others to follow their good example.

For his part, the school’s Senior Prefect, Master Ejike Ekene, described the Labour Party chieftain as a role model and inspirational figure to students, expressing deep appreciation for the generous support.