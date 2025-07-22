Tension rises as Atiku reacts to Okpebholo’s threats against Peter Obi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned threats made by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State against Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, warning that such remarks endanger not just Obi but all Nigerians advocating for democracy.

Reacting to a viral video in which Governor Okpebholo warned Obi not to step into Edo State without his authorisation, Atiku stated: “Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us!”

The video, which circulated widely on social media, captured Okpebholo addressing supporters during the defection of a federal lawmaker to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his speech, he warned: “His safety won’t be guaranteed… If anything happens to him, he’ll have to face it… I’m now in charge here.”

Atiku, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, July 22, firmly rejected the governor’s remarks, emphasising that threats against political opponents undermine the fabric of democratic engagement.

“We may belong to different political parties, but we are all Nigerians. We must condemn political intimidation in all forms,” he added.

The remarks have sparked nationwide debate over political tolerance and the safety of opposition figures in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Supporters of both leaders have taken to social media to express outrage, concern, or support, depending on partisan lines.

While Peter Obi is yet to respond publicly, civil society organisations have begun calling on relevant security agencies to investigate the statement and ensure the safety of all political figures.