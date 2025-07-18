Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has sternly warned 2027 presidential aspirant Peter Obi to obtain security clearance before visiting the state.

The Governor's warning came on the heels of Obi's recent visit to Edo on July 7, 2025, during which he donated N15 million to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

Reacting, Okpebholo condemned the visit, which he claimed was done without necessary security clearance. He also claimed that Obi's trip coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

He issued the warning while receiving Marcus Onobun, the last remaining opposition federal lawmaker in the state, as Onobun joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and condemned Obi’s visit to the state on Friday, July 18, 2025.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated,” the governor stated.

Okpebholo says PDP is buried in Edo

The Governor also declared that the APC is now firmly in control of Edo, describing Onobun’s defection as the final nail in the coffin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

He vowed that the 2027 general elections would completely erase all traces of the opposition.

“We are not lobbying anyone to join the APC; they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu.

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65 per cent. That is what we call social media winning. When I said I would become the Governor, I meant it. Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it,” he said.

Okpebholo accused key opposition figures of entrenched corruption and mismanagement, alleging that some of them were responsible for derailing national infrastructure projects and contributing to national insecurity.