Senators elected on the platform of the Labour Party have berated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State over his remarks against the party chieftain, Peter Obi and asked him to apologise to Nigerians.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, Okpebholo publicly warned Obi against setting foot in Edo without security clearance. He alleged that the 2027 presidential aspirant's last visit to the state coincided with the resurgence of violence in the state.

The Governor's warning came on the heels of Obi's recent visit to Edo on July 7, 2025, during which he donated N15 million to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed,” the Governor said in a viral video. “For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.”

Labour Party Senators slam Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

Reacting, the Labour Party Senate caucus described Okpebholo's remarks as “executive rascality and abuse of office.”

In a joint statement signed by Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye, the lawmakers asked the Governor to withdraw his statement, which they termed as a violation of the constitution.

“We humbly urge the Executive Governor of Edo State to quickly withdraw his unguarded statement threatening Mr Peter Obi’s life, freedom of movement, and personal security and tender an unreserved apology to all Nigerians for violating the Nigerian Constitution, which he swore to uphold,” the statement released on Saturday read in part.

The Labour Party senators pointed out that every Nigerian is free to move around the country, citing Section 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of Nigeria, and his movement is guaranteed and should not be curtailed by sheer Executive lawlessness and impudence,” the senators said.

“As a champion of democracy, nation-building and sustainable development, Mr Peter Obi deserves protection and support from the law and all who share the vision for a better Nigeria.”

They called on “the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services, to take note of this threat.