'Peter Obi not above protocol' – Okpebholo defends controversial warning

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has denied issuing threats to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following backlash over his recent remarks about Obi’s visit to the state capital.

Obi was in Benin on July 7, 2025, where he donated ₦15 million to St. Philomena Hospital’s School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of ongoing projects. However, the visit coincided with renewed insecurity in the state, prompting the governor to publicly criticise Obi for allegedly not notifying the state government beforehand.

Governor Okpebholo’s reported warnings that Obi should not return to the state without prior notice sparked outrage on social media and drew strong rebukes from notable figures, including human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who called on the governor to withdraw his threat and apologise.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor clarified that his comments were misinterpreted.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Governor did not issue any form of threat to Mr. Obi,” the statement read. “Rather, he emphasised the importance of high-profile individuals obtaining security clearance before any public engagement in the state.”

Okpebholo, who is the state’s Chief Security Officer, said the call for coordination was necessary due to the rising wave of attacks and kidnappings in Edo, especially those targeting religious leaders.

Citing the volatile security climate, he stressed that proper notice allows security agencies to adequately prepare and safeguard both the visitors and residents.

The statement also subtly referenced a past incident involving Obi, recalling how he detained Nasir El-Rufai, then a federal minister, during a visit to Anambra when Obi was governor.

“The state government will not fold its arms and allow politically motivated activities to endanger lives,” the statement warned. “The call for order and coordination should be seen as responsible leadership, not hostility.”

