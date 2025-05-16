LP chairperson dares Abure to expose Peter Obi, Otti over 2023 election funds

Senator Nenadi Usman, the Labour Party Caretaker Committee Chairperson, has dared factional Chairman, Julius Abure, to make good on his threat to expose Peter Obi , Alex Otti and other high-ranking members of her faction.

Usman, a former finance minister, challenged Abure during Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Her remarks responded to an earlier threat by the factional Chairman, who challenged Obi and Otti to name party members who received funds for the 2023 election.

Speaking at a forum on Monday, Abure threatened to open a can of worms on Labour Party members if he's pushed to the wall.

“I am waiting for them — from top to bottom — to make any other move and I will open my mouth,” he said.

“And when I open my mouth, wherever they go to, they will be like smelly eggs, rotten eggs that nobody will ever buy.”

Usman dares Abure

But the caretaker chairperson challenged Abure to carry out his threat without further ado.

“Well, I am challenging him to expose us. If you have anybody to expose, you don’t go and talk now, you go and expose them,” she said.

She noted that the Labour Party has records of Abure's conduct and that some of his actions have already been the subject of police investigations.

“We have a lot of things about him, and that is why the people whom he did it to went to the police.

“The police are investigating him and very soon you will hear about it,” she stated.

Usman argued that the crisis rocking the Labour Party attacks internal democracy.

“Generally, you would agree with me that every democracy needs to have a vibrant opposition.

“So when the opposition wants to become part of the ruling party, then there’s a problem. And that is where we are today,” she said.

The Labour Party chieftain stressed that Abure's tenure as the party's national chairman had elapsed, noting that the party had resolved the leadership vacuum in accordance with the directive of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Principally, the Labour Party leadership at some point had issues with INEC because the tenure of Abure and his NWC had come to an end.