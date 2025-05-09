Awolowo's grandchild leaves Labour Party as executive committee member

Pastor Funke Awolowo, the granddaughter of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, has resigned her membership of the Labour Party Executive Committee in Lagos State.

Awolowo announced her resignation in a statement on Friday, May 9, 2025, citing damage to her personal reputation among other concerns.

Until her exit, she served as the Labour Party's Head of Mobilisation and Integration Team in Lagos.

In the statement she signed and addressed to Dayo Ekong, the party's Chairman in Lagos, the late sage's granddaughter said the integrity of the committee is being compromised, adding that the situation has damaged her reputation.

She stressed that recent developments within the Labour Party have made it increasingly difficult for her to continue serving on the committee.

“I am writing to formally resign my position as a member of the Lagos State Executive Committee, effective immediately," the statement read.

“This decision comes after deep reflection and considerable personal introspection. Recent developments have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue in this role in good conscience.

“I have observed with growing concern that the integrity of the committee is being compromised and, regrettably, is being leveraged for purposes that conflict with the values and principles I hold dear.

“More troubling is the damage this has done to my personal reputation, as my name has been unfairly associated with actions and motives that I neither support nor condone.

“For years, I have served with sincerity and dedication, committed to the vision of impactful governance.

“However, when the purpose of service is blurred by personal interests and the space for integrity begins to shrink, it becomes necessary to step aside.”

Despite her decision to leave the role, Awolowo reaffirmed her commitment to public service, and the political process remains steadfast.