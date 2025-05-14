'If provoked, I’ll expose everything' - Abure dares Obi, Otti

The internal crisis in Nigeria’s Labour Party deepened Tuesday as National Chairman Julius Abure lashed out at party critics, including 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and Abia State Governor Alex Otti, over allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

At a press briefing in Abuja, Abure denied ever receiving funds from either Obi or Otti during the 2023 general elections and dared them to publicly disclose any money they claim to have given to him or the party.

“I want to challenge all of them. Let any of them from Peter Obi down come forward and publicly declare what they personally gave to me or the party... Otherwise, let them forever remain silent,” Abure declared.

Abure said he had maintained silence for the sake of party unity but indicated he is now ready to go public with damaging revelations if pushed further.

“As a leader, I kept quiet, thinking they were making mistakes and would eventually come around. But now that some have crossed the line, I have no choice.

“If they provoke me further, I will reveal everything. When I open my mouth, they will stink like rotten eggs no one wants to touch,” he said.

He accused Governor Otti specifically of making no financial contribution to the party during the elections, despite public appearances suggesting otherwise.

“That governor who is jumping like a cricket from one point to another, we did not collect a dime from him.

“When we met at Transcorp, he asked, ‘Chairman, what do I do for you?’ I told him, ‘Nothing. Use your money for your campaign,” Abure said.