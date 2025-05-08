LP crisis: Otti rejects suspension - urge IGP to arrest Abure

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has rejected reports of his suspension by a faction of the Labour Party, describing the move as a “joke taken too far” and urging the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest Julius Abure for alleged impersonation.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti insisted that Abure no longer has the legal standing to act as the party’s National Chairman.

“For the records, the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, has rightly and unambiguously stated that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman of Labour Party,” Ekeoma said in a statement issued Wednesday, May 7.

Otti's comments follow an announcement by Abure’s faction claiming to have suspended him from the party.

However, Otti pointed out that the Senator Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee is the legitimate leadership of the Labour Party, not Abure’s group.

He further alleged that Abure made the announcement in a bid to pre-empt accountability, stating: “Just a few hours after being summoned by a committee set up by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee to respond to allegations of gross misconduct, financial misappropriation, impersonation, and anti-party activities, Abure rushed to the press.”

Calling for law enforcement intervention, Otti said: “We call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly arrest Mr. Abure for impersonation, while INEC should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting our democracy.”