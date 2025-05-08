Resolve LP crisis before thinking of fixing Nigeria - Akpabio tackles Peter Obi

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has challenged Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, to concentrate on resolving his party's crisis before thinking of fixing Nigeria.

Akpabio made the remarks during a valedictory session held by the senate in honour of the late Pa Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, moved the motion for the valedictory session.

Speaking at the memorial lecture and day of tribute for Clark in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi lamented that the labour of the country's past heroes was already in vain.

He backed his submission by highlighting the endemic poverty in rural areas, the security situation, and the rising cost of living.

However, replying to the Labour Party chieftain, Akpabio said, “I beg to disagree.”

“Let our brother, Peter Obi, show leadership, like Edwin Clark did, by resolving the crisis in the Labour Party first.

“For a man who wants to run Nigeria, you have one of the smallest parties in Nigeria.

“And you cannot even resolve the crisis in that Labour Party. Is it the crisis of Boko Haram that you will come and resolve in Nigeria?

“I would like us to be known for what we did when we had the opportunity.

“As I speak now, I can tell you about the dualised thoroughfares in my state.

“I can tell you about the flyovers in my state. I can tell you about the best international hospital in my state.

“I can tell you about the monuments of government houses that I built, both for the governor and deputy, and one of the best digitalised governor’s offices in Nigeria.

“I can tell you about the best international stadium in West Africa. I can tell you about the free and compulsory education that I provided for all Nigerians.

“I can tell you about the unity I brought in religion by sponsoring over 5,800 Muslims to the holy land and over 12,000 to 15,000 Christians to Rome and to Jerusalem.”

Akpabio warns against divisive narratives

The Senate President also cautioned those who aspire to lead Nigeria to refrain from sowing the seed of division among the citizens while failing to make efforts to manage the affairs in their political parties.

“But then, those who are aspiring as presidential candidates and trying to cause division with their mouths, using social media, tell them to resolve the small crisis in the smallest party they have in Nigeria first, before they come to talk about the larger Nigeria,” he added.

“But for social media, it is unregulated. I wish you luck as you have a field day.