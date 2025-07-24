Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has alleged that the President Bola Tinubu administration is neglecting Northern Nigeria while concentrating the nation's resources on developing the southern part where the president hails from.

He made the claim while speaking at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment in the North-West state on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

He said information available to him revealed that a large chunk of the national budget is voted for developmental projects in the south.

“Let me advise the Federal Government on the distribution of federal resources.

“From the information available to us, it’s like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country,” he said.

Kwankwaso claims Tinubu sidelines the North

The former Kano State Governor accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of an imbalance in the allocation of scarce resources between the two regions of the country.

Tinubu and Kwankwaso recent meeting marked the second publicly known between the two political heavyweights since Tinubu’s inauguration in May 2023. [X, formerly Twitter/@TheYorubaTimes]

“Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with the lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.

“That is why we have insecurity, we have poverty and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere,” he said.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) stated that most roads in the north remained in deplorable condition, while the APC government continued to allocate funds to infrastructural development in the southern region.

“Yesterday, I was to come by air, but unfortunately, my airline decided to shift our takeoff from 3pm to 8pm. I had to come by road. From Abuja to Kaduna to Kano was a hell. Terrible. Very bad road. This is a road that was started many years ago, right from the beginning of the APC's leadership.

“Now, we are told that there is a road from the South to the East. We support infrastructure anywhere in this country…and any other thing that is good for the masses but a situation where government is taking our resources and dumping it in one part of the country and other parts of the country are left just like that, I don’t believe that is the right thing to do by the government itself.”

The Kwankwasiyya Movement leader urged the Tinubu administration to reverse the alleged lopsidedness and ensure equitable distribution of the nation's resources for the development of all parts of the country.