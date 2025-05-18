I don't have any agreement to join APC - Kwankwaso shuts down defection rumour

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential torchbearer in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has shut down rumoured plans of a defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement stressed that he has not reached an agreement with anyone to leave his party for the APC.

He made this known in a post on his X on Saturday, May 17, 2025, where he addressed the reports suggesting that he has concluded plans to dump his party, describing such reports as falsehoods.

The former Kano State Governor also denied commenting on the ongoing political realignments, insisting that he has since refrained from discussing contemporary political events.

In very clear terms, he debunked authoring a statement purportedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, emphasising that he didn’t authorise any statement to be issued on his behalf.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources,” he wrote.

Similarly, the statement's author has apologised to Kwankwaso, confessing that the former Governor did not authorise him to release the statement.

“I, Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf.