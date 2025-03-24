Only PDP can defeat Tinubu, not SDP or NNPP – former governor declares

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has called on opposition figures, including former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027 to mount a formidable challenge against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At his annual Ramadan breakfast with PDP leaders in Jigawa State, Lamido emphasised the need for opposition unity, urging politicians to set aside personal grievances and prioritise the national interest.

“The fight against Tinubu and the APC should not be driven by emotions or personal disappointments. Success will only come through a strategic, united front," Lamido stated.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s worsening economic situation, accusing the APC government of failing to address the growing hardship faced by citizens.

Lamido also extended an olive branch to PDP defectors, urging them to return to the party that originally provided them a political platform.

He argued that many of them had been mistreated in the APC and should reconsider their political alignment.

“Returning to the PDP is not shameful. It is the only party with the strength and structure to challenge Tinubu effectively. Alternative parties like the SDP or NNPP lack the nationwide capacity to unseat the APC,” he insisted.

Lamido’s call comes amid increasing discussions within Nigeria’s opposition on how best to strategise ahead of the next general election.