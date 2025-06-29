Ganduje: We’d be relieved if Kwankwaso finally joins APC - NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it would be relieved if its embattled 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Sunday, June 30, NNPP’s National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi, said the party would be “elated” to see Kwankwaso team up with the APC, a move they believe could finally unburden the party of internal strife.

The statement comes amid speculation that former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje resigned to pave the way for Kwankwaso’s entrance into the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. Ganduje had officially cited health reasons for his abrupt exit on Friday.

While describing Ganduje’s resignation as an internal APC matter, the NNPP couldn’t resist weighing in, especially given their complicated history with Kwankwaso.

“Kwankwaso still insists he’s a member of our party despite his expulsion for anti-party activities,” Olaposi said. “He didn’t just try to hijack the NNPP, he plunged us into avoidable legal battles and controversially swapped our logo with that of his Kwankwasiyya Movement.”

He added that the party only recently regained its original logo after years of negotiations with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olaposi also questioned the credibility of claims that Kwankwaso might be in talks to join the APC. “It’s hard to believe someone who’s still fighting to control the NNPP is also negotiating a deal to join the ruling party,” he said.

Despite that, the NNPP says it’s ready to move on, and if the APC wants Kwankwaso, they can have him.

“He betrayed the trust of our party’s founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, who gave him a free presidential ticket in 2023,” Olaposi said. “Let APC handle the baggage he brings.”