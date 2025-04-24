Obi, Kwankwaso worked for Tinubu — activist Adeyanju sparks coalition storm

Activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has stirred controversy with claims that former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Kwankwaso supported President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general elections—and may do so again in 2027.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Adeyanju said he is “100% convinced” that Obi covertly worked for Tinubu during the last presidential election and would likely do so again.

“Once a businessman, always a businessman. Those still in doubt will see the clear handwriting before 2027. He will refuse to join the coalition,” Adeyanju wrote.

He levelled similar allegations against Kwankwaso, suggesting both figures undermined opposition unity in 2023 and warning that their ambitions may again hinder efforts to unseat the ruling party in the next election cycle.

‘Politics Is Africa’s Biggest Industry’: Adeyanju Urges Atiku, Obi to Step Aside for 2027

To strengthen any future opposition coalition, Adeyanju urged key political figures—including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Obi, and Kwankwaso—to step aside and support neutral candidates.

“For the coalition to succeed, all the self-centred politicians like Atiku and Obi should promise not to run and allow neutral folks to run against Tinubu,” he argued.

Adeyanju framed the Nigerian political landscape as a business enterprise, accusing political elites and their entourages of profiteering.

“The biggest industry in Africa is politics. Those around popular politicians are all merchants… con men and women who just want to cash out. This is why they never tell politicians the truth,” he said.