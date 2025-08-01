Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has described as mere speculations the reports that he's perfecting plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking through his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, August 1, 2025, the Governor dismissed the rumours as baseless, while ruling out defection to or an alliance with any individuals in the coalition-backed party.

He stressed that there are no plans afoot to join or collaborate with the ADC ahead of his re-election bid in the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

“Our attention has been drawn to news reports and media enquiries about the imminent defection of Governor Adeleke to the ADC or alignment with ADC bigwigs ahead of the 2026 governorship race. There is no truth in those publications and speculations," Rasheed said in a statement.

“First of all, we, the PDP Osun, have already adopted and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, so there is no alliance with ADC.

“Secondly, Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in ADC. He remains in PDP, will run in PDP, and needs no alliance with ADC to win with a wide margin in 2026.

“The Osun electorate supports Governor Adeleke because of his impressive performance since he came to office. That good work is still ongoing and Osun people are committed to sustaining the delivery of good governance by re-electing Governor Adeleke in 2026.”