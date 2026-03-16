Stop military operations immediately – China tells US and Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

China calls for an immediate halt to military operations in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump urged countries to protect the strategic shipping route.

China has called for an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East, urging restraint from all sides as tensions escalate around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

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The statement came in response to renewed calls by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, for major global powers to help secure the waterway following the disruption of commercial shipping linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to Chinese officials, escalating military actions around the strait risk worsening regional instability and threatening global economic stability. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said all parties involved in the crisis should “stop military operations immediately” and prioritise diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

BREAKING: China’s Foreign Ministry is calling for an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East, warning that further regional escalation could hit the global economy. pic.twitter.com/rWyDn2DxgV — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 16, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a narrow but crucial maritime passage through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply travels every day. Any disruption in the channel can quickly trigger global energy concerns, push oil prices higher, and create ripple effects across international markets.

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The current crisis intensified after Iranian forces disrupted shipping in the strait following heightened military exchanges in the region. In response, Trump urged several countries, including China, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, to contribute naval forces to protect commercial vessels and ensure that oil shipments can continue moving safely through the waterway.

However, China has not indicated any intention to deploy military vessels. Instead, Beijing emphasised the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement among all parties involved in the crisis.

China’s position reflects growing international caution over becoming directly involved in the conflict. Several countries have been reluctant to commit naval forces to the region due to fears that increased military presence could widen the confrontation.

This hesitation was also reflected earlier when United Kingdom officially rejected Trump’s request to send Royal Navy warships to the strait. As previously reported, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not deploy warships to the region despite pressure from Washington. Instead, London is considering non-combat support measures, such as mine-clearing technology, to help secure the route without escalating tensions.

Together, the responses from China and the UK highlight a broader divide among global powers over how to respond to the crisis. While the United States is pushing for a multinational naval coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, several countries appear more focused on diplomacy and de-escalation rather than expanding military operations in an already volatile region.

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