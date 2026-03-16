Advertisement

Stop military operations immediately – China tells US and Iran amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 16:26 - 16 March 2026
China calls for an immediate halt to military operations in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump urged countries to protect the strategic shipping route.
Advertisement

China has called for an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East, urging restraint from all sides as tensions escalate around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Advertisement

The statement came in response to renewed calls by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, for major global powers to help secure the waterway following the disruption of commercial shipping linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to Chinese officials, escalating military actions around the strait risk worsening regional instability and threatening global economic stability. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said all parties involved in the crisis should “stop military operations immediately” and prioritise diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a narrow but crucial maritime passage through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply travels every day. Any disruption in the channel can quickly trigger global energy concerns, push oil prices higher, and create ripple effects across international markets.

Advertisement

The current crisis intensified after Iranian forces disrupted shipping in the strait following heightened military exchanges in the region. In response, Trump urged several countries, including China, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, to contribute naval forces to protect commercial vessels and ensure that oil shipments can continue moving safely through the waterway.

However, China has not indicated any intention to deploy military vessels. Instead, Beijing emphasised the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement among all parties involved in the crisis.

China’s position reflects growing international caution over becoming directly involved in the conflict. Several countries have been reluctant to commit naval forces to the region due to fears that increased military presence could widen the confrontation.

This hesitation was also reflected earlier when United Kingdom officially rejected Trump’s request to send Royal Navy warships to the strait. As previously reported, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not deploy warships to the region despite pressure from Washington. Instead, London is considering non-combat support measures, such as mine-clearing technology, to help secure the route without escalating tensions.

Together, the responses from China and the UK highlight a broader divide among global powers over how to respond to the crisis. While the United States is pushing for a multinational naval coalition to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, several countries appear more focused on diplomacy and de-escalation rather than expanding military operations in an already volatile region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Top US Counterterrorism Chief Quits; Says Iran War Was Unnecessary and Misguided
News
17.03.2026
Top US Counterterrorism Chief Quits; Says Iran War Was Unnecessary and Misguided
Tinubu Is the First Nigerian President to Embark on a State Visit to the United Kingdom in 37 Years
Lifestyle
17.03.2026
Tinubu Is the First Nigerian President to Embark on a State Visit to the United Kingdom in 37 Years
7 Nigerian Celebrity Weddings That Broke The Internet
Lifestyle
17.03.2026
7 Nigerian Celebrity Weddings That Broke The Internet
El-Rufai Accuses ICPC of Attempting to Force Him Out of Politics as Condition for His Release
News
17.03.2026
El-Rufai Accuses ICPC of Attempting to Force Him Out of Politics as Condition for His Release
Sri Lanka Declares Weekly Wednesday Holiday to Cut Fuel Use Amid Deepening Crisis
News
17.03.2026
Sri Lanka Declares Weekly Wednesday Holiday to Cut Fuel Use Amid Deepening Crisis
President Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Move To Maiduguri After Bomb Blast Kills 23, Injures 100
News
17.03.2026
President Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Move To Maiduguri After Bomb Blast Kills 23, Injures 100