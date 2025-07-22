2027: Gov Adeleke, Osun PDP caucus endorses Tinubu's re-election

In a surprising political development, the Osun State caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement came via a communiqué issued after a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Osogbo on Monday, July 21, which also reaffirmed support for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid in 2026.

The communiqué, signed by Governor Adeleke and top PDP leaders, revealed that the decision followed “broad-based consultations” with traditional rulers, religious leaders, market unions, civil servants, retirees, and other residents across Osun State.

“The majority of PDP members in Osun are not happy about the idea of Governor Adeleke defecting to the APC.

“But they have shown their loyalty and love for his leadership by agreeing to follow him wherever he goes,” the communiqué read.

Party leaders also clarified that recent speculations about Governor Adeleke defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) “did not originate from the governor” and were met with resistance from both PDP loyalists and several APC members in the state.

Support for Adeleke Remains Strong

The communiqué condemned what it described as “hostility and resentment” from certain APC factions towards Governor Adeleke, noting that some leaders resorted to “calling him unprintable names on social media and national television.”

Despite the political tensions, the PDP asserted its continued dominance in the state, stating that both the party and the governor “enjoy broader popularity in Osun State, surpassing any other political party.”

All PDP structures in the state have been directed to disseminate the resolutions and rally support for Adeleke’s five-point agenda.

The governor was urged to “forge ahead with governance” and ignore distractions.

The communiqué bore the signatures of prominent PDP figures including Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Lere Oyewumi, Bamidele Salam, Moruf Adebayo, Soji Adetunji, and over twenty other influential party stakeholders.