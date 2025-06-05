Tension in Osun as APC sends warning shot to Gov Adeleke days after Tinubu talks

Days after Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has issued a pointed warning, urging him to stay away from the party.

Governor Adeleke, who visited the villa with his older brother, Adedeji, and nephew, David, has sparked speculations about a possible defection to the APC from his current party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Such a move, some observers believe, might be aimed at bolstering his bid for a second term.

“Our Tickets Are Not for Sale”: APC Dismisses Adeleke’s Bid to Join Party

Governor Adeleke denies insulting Tinubu, thanks the President for supporting the rule of law

Addressing party faithful at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office in Osogbo, APC chieftain Timothy Owoeye made it clear that Adeleke is not welcome in the party.

“I’m saying this categorically that APC tickets are not for sale. As of today, we don’t see Adeleke as a member or part of the APC as a party. Let me be sincere with you: the APC in Osun is the party to beat,” Owoeye said.

Owoeye emphasised that the APC is well-positioned to defeat Adeleke and the PDP in the next election, dismissing any suggestions that Adeleke could help their chances.

“If not for the fear of the unknown that is disturbing the Adeleke family and the PDP, they wouldn’t have been showing the intention of coming to the APC,” he added.