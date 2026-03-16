Hilda Baci’s ‘Signature’ Collection Is Exactly What You’d Expect From Her Style

She is not trying to reshape or reinvent the industry; she is giving her supporters and people who believe in her a chance to step into her closet.

In September 2025, Hilda Baci made headlines when Guinness World Records announced that she had achieved the record for cooking the largest quantity of Jollof rice at once. This marked her second Guinness World Record title. Now, she has extended her talents beyond the culinary industry into fashion, partnering with one of its ready-to-wear titans, Miskay Boutique.

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Hilda Baci in Hilda Baci X MisKay two piece; featuring a brown cowl neckline top and blue denim

Over the weekend, two of the biggest names in their fields teamed up for a capsule collection. The Fast-Fashion label Miskay Boutique has built a reputation for its trendy designs and celebrity collaborations, including a 2018 Miskay x DJ Cuppy collaboration. Despite its many celebrity ambassadorships, Miskay has never had a capsule collection with one. Hilda Baci marks the first time MisKay will let a non-designer step into the sketching seat, and the result is the “Signature” collection.

The Miskay x Hilda Baci "Signature" Collection, unveiled recently at an exclusive preview hosted by StyleVitae , is the result of a year-long creative journey, according to the StyleVitae team. Hilda Baci, known for her business-casual, flirty, body-hugging looks, had her style meticulously crafted into a collection designed alongside Miskay's Kofo and Shawn . It is a collection, entirely based on Baci’s go-to personal style choices, her signature. The 15 piece collection, priced between 33,000 and 98,000 naira, struck a balance between Miskay’s designs and Baci’s uncomplicated approach to fashion. As Sunky O noted during the preview on March 14, the appeal lies in its simplicity, which feels timeless and approachable, inviting repeated wear.

“Signature” by Hilda

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While the collection insists that the sizes range from 6 to 16, the largest size at the preview was a sheer dress at a size 12. When Latasha of Lagos called this into attention, Kofo of MisKay assured her of bigger sizes. At the centre of the collection is Hilda’s daring reimagining of the classic blazer. From the front, it maintains a sharp, professional silhouette, but the back reveals a bold, exposed cut-out. The piece takes the phrase “business in the front and party in the back” literally.

Hilda Baci X MisKay Backless Blazer

This play on traditional forms continues with the pinstripe flannel pants, which offer a clear interpretation for the collection's "mix and match" philosophy. Every piece is either patterned or plain, designed to be paired or explored with another print.

Hilda Baci X MisKay Backless Blazer

The silhouettes are true to Baci’s curvy look; they are high-waisted, feminine, and extremely form flattering. The leading colour palette is earth tones such as brown, tan, and beige, with occasional flashes of black and white.

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The prints of the collection are diverse, moving fluidly between plain neutrals and striking patterns. The zebra print pieces are standout highlights, particularly a long-sleeved top featuring an interesting front cut-out. Texture plays a vital role throughout the lineup, with rich chocolate brown leather sets offering a thicker feel while sleek black satin evening dresses with floral motifs on its bra cups provide a more sultry option for nighttime shoppers.

Hilda Baci X MisKay Black Satin dress

Tapping into the current “naked dress” trend, the collection includes a sheer dress that reflects MisKay’s love of staying in the know and understanding current desires. As Samantha Dimka of StyleVitae put it, “Everyone wants a sheer dress now!”

The Nostalgia Factor and Minimalism

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Hilda Baci X MisKay takes no risks with this collection. It offers a sense of familiarity and sentimentality, and this makes it clear it caters to a generation obsessed with nostalgia.

The pieces, specifically the thick, durable leggings, are designed for outdoor versatility. A crisp white two-piece featuring a halter-neck and mini skirt embodies an effortless influencer aesthetic. A playful polka-dot top also makes an appearance, along with my personal favourite piece, a mini leather quasi-cow-print dress; both bring a touch of whimsy.

Hilda Baci in Hilda Baci X MisKay brown quasi-cow print mini dress

The Signature Collection succeeds because it knows its audience. Hilda Baci communicates directly with her target. She is not trying to reshape or reinvent the industry; she is giving her supporters and people who have believed in her a chance to step into her closet. She encourages the wearer to become a co-creator by mixing different textures and prints to define their own personal signature.

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