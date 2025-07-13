We'll follow you to any party - Osun PDP tells Adeleke amid rumoured defection to APC

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has received strong backing from the state leadership caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a reported plan to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a meeting held in Osogbo, Osun's capital, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, the caucus passed a vote of confidence on Adeleke and pledged to stick with him even if he opted to join the ruling party.

This is contained in a statement after the meeting by Olawale Rasheed, the Governor’s spokesperson.

There is a rising tension among APC and PDP loyalists over the rumour that Governor Adeleke has perfected a plan to defect to the ruling party for his re-election bid in 2026.

The report was said to have angered supporters of APC aspirants, while some Adeleke loyalists also viewed the planned defection as a political misalignment.

However, Rasheed said the PDP caucus has affirmed its resolve to stand by the Governor regardless of the decision he chooses to make.

“Osun PDP leadership caucus today passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ademola Adeleke, unanimously supporting any decision the Governor takes on the growing rumour of defection to another political party.

“The leaders praised the Governor’s leadership and performance in office and mandated him to continue consultations with all stakeholders locally and nationally.

“The caucus meeting has in attendance representatives of all sections of the party and government, namely the National Assembly caucus, the State Assembly caucus, the State Executive Council, the State Executive of the party, the Special Advisers’ Forum, the elders caucus and the state chapter of ALGON leadership.

“The meeting, however, recognised that the Governor is still consulting on the next lines of action. It was attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke; deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon Bamidele Sallam; Hon Clement Olohunwa; Hon Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro.