I’m not leaving PDP — Gov Adeleke declares

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has debunked widespread rumours of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring unequivocally that he remains committed to the party and the people of Osun.

Speaking on Monday, July 21, at the flag-off ceremony of the 3.5-kilometre Ila township road dualisation in Ila-Orangun, Adeleke reaffirmed his dedication to public service and party loyalty.

“I was elected on the platform of the PDP, and so shall I remain in the party. I’m not going anywhere,” he stated firmly.

The governor described the road project as a “materialisation of a new era”, despite what he termed as the “lingering uncertainties in the nation”.

He emphasised that his administration is focused on infrastructural development, pointing to achievements such as the rehabilitation, renovation, and reconstruction of over 175km of roads across the state.

Gov Adeleke Reaffirm Service to Osun People

Highlighting the strategic importance of the dualisation of the Osogbo–Ikirun–Inisha–Okuku–Ijabe–Ila Odo road—spanning 39km and connecting to Kwara State, Adeleke said the completion of such projects was a core priority.

“The second phase, which we are flagging off today, is almost the same length as what was completed in 12 years. By the grace of God, we intend to deliver this project within 12 months,” he pledged.

Expressing his fulfilment at fulfilling campaign promises, Adeleke added: “I have vowed to God and the good people of the state that I am committed to serving them and will never be distracted from this vow.”

The governor assured residents that his administration will remain people-focused and guided by divine purpose.