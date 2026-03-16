Sundry Markets Limited (SML), the owner of Marketsquare, Nigeria's largest indigenous grocery retailer, has reaffirmed its commitment to community support through its medical outreach program, "Marketsquare Cares."

This initiative is designed to enhance healthcare access and improve health outcomes for underserved populations in Nigeria.

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Emmanuel Isangediok, Head of Marketing at SML, said in a statement that the free medical outreach in Yenegoa, capital of Bayelsa State, reflects the company’s dedication to improving healthcare access and outcomes for underserved communities in Nigeria.

The program, conducted in partnership with Pro-Health International, offered a range of services, including free medical consultations, specialized surgeries, eye care, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings, dental check-ups, and health education sessions.

Sundry Markets Free Medical Outreach Brings Hope to Yenagoa Residents

Ebele Enunwa, the Managing Director and CEO of SML, expressed enthusiasm about the turnout and highlighted the positive impact the medical outreach had on the community. "Yenegoa has given us a lot. Our first store opened here in 2015, and we learned many valuable lessons. The people showed us love, and this is our way of giving back to society," Enunwa said.

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He explained that support from customers enables SML to contribute to the community, stating, "It is easier to give when you have. When customers spend money in our stores, it empowers us to give back with a little extra."

Enunwa further emphasized the company's commitment to social responsibility, saying, "We are helping society distribute wealth in the best way we can. This is our way of returning the love that the people of Yenegoa have shown us."

Sundry Markets Launch Medical Outreach for Yenagoa Residents

In total, 3,772 patients received care during the outreach, which included over 9,800 medical interventions covering general consultations, surgeries, eye procedures, dental care, health promotion, and laboratory investigations.

Sundry Markets Limited has previously conducted similar medical outreach programs in various locations, including Port Harcourt (Rivers State), Benin City (Edo State), and Aba (Abia State), successfully providing healthcare services to thousands of underserved individuals across these areas.

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About Sundry Markets

Sundry Markets Limited is the owner of Marketsquare, Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail brand, renowned for its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality and affordability. Beyond retail, the company actively engages in initiatives that promote social welfare and sustainable development. Marketsquare currently operates 39 stores across 18 cities in Nigeria.