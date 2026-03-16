Spotify Paid Nigerian Artists ₦60 Billion in 2025 after They Generated over 30.3 Billion Streams

The latest data also reflects the breadth of listening culture in Nigeria. Over the last five years, the genres that have seen the highest growth on Spotify.

Spotify today shared Nigeria-specific insights from Loud & Clear, its annual report designed to help artists, fans, and the wider music industry better understand the economics of music streaming.

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Each year, Loud & Clear looks across millions of data points to paint a clearer picture of how artists are building careers, growing audiences, crossing borders, and reaching new milestones. In Nigeria, the latest data points to a music ecosystem that is expanding rapidly, deepening its local impact, and continuing to travel globally.

In 2025, Nigerian artists generated over ₦60 billion from Spotify alone, with revenue growing by more than 140% over the last two years. The figures reflect both the growing global appeal of Nigerian music and the increasing economic opportunity for artists across the market.

Spotify Paid Nigerian artists ₦60 billion in 2025

The report also shows the scale of listener engagement with Nigerian music on Spotify. In 2025, Nigerian artists generated 30.3 billion streams and 1.6 billion listening hours on Spotify alone. They were also discovered by first-time listeners more than 1.3 billion times, marking a 26% increase compared to 2024.

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Nigerian artists generated 30.3 billion streams in 2025

At home, Nigerian music continues to command a powerful share of listening. In 2025, Nigerian artists were responsible for over 80% of the tracks featured on Spotify Nigeria’s Daily Top 50, underlining the strength of local talent in shaping the country’s listening habits. Local consumption of Nigerian artists also grew by 170% year-on-year on Spotify alone.

“Nigeria’s music story continues to be one of creativity, innovation, and global cultural influence. What we’re seeing is a market where talent is not only reaching new audiences around the world but also building deeper connections at home. For us, Loud & Clear is an opportunity to spotlight the evolving pathways artists are taking to build sustainable careers, and to show the many ways Nigerian creators are shaping the future of music,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director, Spotify in Africa.

The Continous Growth of Digital Consumptiom in Nigeria

The data also points to important growth across key artist segments. Local streams of Nigerian female artists grew by 55% year-on-year, while local streams of Nigerian indie artists grew by 75% year-on-year. Around 58% of all royalties generated by Nigerian artists on Spotify in 2025 were generated by independent artists or labels, highlighting the important role independent creators and businesses continue to play in Nigeria’s music story.

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In 2025, nearly 2,000 Nigerian artists were added to editorial playlists on Spotify

Spotify’s editorial ecosystem also continued to support artist discovery and amplification. In 2025, nearly 2,000 Nigerian artists were added to editorial playlists on Spotify. Beyond editorial support, Nigerian music continued to resonate strongly with listeners around the world, with Nigerian artists featured in nearly 320 million user playlists globally and over 12 million user playlists in Nigeria. In total, more than 60 million playlists featuring Nigerian artists were created on Spotify alone in 2025.

Around 58% of all royalties generated by Nigerian artists on Spotify in 2025 were generated by independent artists or labels