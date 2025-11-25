Bandits Storm Kwara With Herd of Cattle, Abduct Pregnant Woman, 10 Others

Kwara has come under attack again as gunmen stormed the Isapa community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state and abducted 11 residents.
Residents' accounts say the attackers, numbering more than 20, struck the community with a large herd of cattle on Monday, November 24, 2025, firing shots indiscriminately.
Confirming the attack, a community that chose to remain anonymous, said 11 people were abducted, with seven victims belonging to the same family.
The captives include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children, while a stray bullet reportedly hit an elderly woman during the incident.
ALSO READ: 'I'm Depressed...’ - Tinubu Reacts to Killings, Abductions; Postpones Foreign Trips
Kidnapped Victims Identified
Meanwhile, the abducted individuals have been identified as: Talatu Kabiru (Female, 20), Magaji (Male, 6), Kande (Female, 5), Hadiza (Female, 10), Mariam (Female, 6)
Others included Saima (Female, 5), a housewife, Habibat, a housewife, Fatima Yusufu, a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday (Female, 22), Lami Fidelis (Female, 23, nursing mother), and Haja Na Allah (Nursing mother).
According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen ransacked the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.
Locals found expended AK-47 shells scattered across the community after the gunmen fled.
Zion Ministry’s Free Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital Begins Full Operations, Rescues Mentally Ill Persons
ALSO READ: 50 Children of Niger State Catholic School Escape From Kidnappers; Over 200 Still Missing
Spate of Attacks in Kwara
The attack on the Isapa community makes it the second of such attacks in Ekiti LGA in the last week.
Last Tuesday, gunmen invaded a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku and kidnapped 38 worshippers, while three others reportedly died during the assault.
A video of the incident showed the moments when the gunmen stormed the church, disrupted service with sporadic gunshots, before whisking away congregants and a young pastor.
The gunmen reportedly escaped through the bush paths that connect Eruku to neighbouring communities, leaving residents in panic and confusion.
However, the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced on Sunday that the captives have been released, even though he did not provide any information on how the abductees regained their freedom.