Bandits Storm Kwara With Herd of Cattle, Abduct Pregnant Woman, 10 Others

Kwara has come under attack again as gunmen stormed the Isapa community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state and abducted 11 residents.

Residents' accounts say the attackers, numbering more than 20, struck the community with a large herd of cattle on Monday, November 24, 2025, firing shots indiscriminately.

Confirming the attack, a community that chose to remain anonymous, said 11 people were abducted, with seven victims belonging to the same family.

The captives include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children, while a stray bullet reportedly hit an elderly woman during the incident.