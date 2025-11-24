50 Children of Niger State Catholic School Escape From Kidnappers; Over 200 Still Missing

Fifty children, out of the more than 300 abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Niger State, have successfully escaped their bandit captors.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Daniel Atori, the media aide to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna.

Atori disclosed that the pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have since reunited with their parents because they could not return to the school after getting away.

He said the development was ascertained after CAN decided to contact and visit some parents.

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not carried away," he noted, while explaining that out of the total number of 430 pupils in the primary section, 377 are boarders and the remaining 53 are non-boarders.

"As it stands now, we have 236 pupils, another three children who belong to our staff, 14 Secondary students, making a total of 253 children, including 12 members of staff, with the abductors.”

CAN Provides Update On Niger Abduction

Empty bunk beds and scattered belongings are seen inside a student dormitory at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri town in Agwarra local government, Niger state. Photo by BULUS DAUWA YOHANNA/AFP

Atori said Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Proprietor of the school and the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, gave the update.

He also called for calm and asked for prayers for the successful rescue of the remaining victims.

“As much as we receive the return of these 50 children that escaped with some sigh of relief, I urge you all to continue in your prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful as we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.”

In a separate statement by the Diocesan Secretary, Rev Fr. Jatau Joseph, on Sunday, the diocese also released the names of the children who escaped.

On Friday, November 21, 2025, over 300 students of the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools were abducted by gunmen.