Atiku Formally Joins ADC - His 7th Defection in Over 30-Year Political Career

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sealed his move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He announced the development on his X account on Monday, November 24, 2025, sharing a photo of himself picking up the party's membership card in his hometown of Adamawa. Accompanied by a brief caption that read “It’s official,” the photo showed Atiku amidst excited supporters who turned up for the occasion. His move comes four months after he terminated his membership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in July, following the prolonged internal crisis that has rocked the party.

Top PDP leaders, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate David Mark, Sule Lamido and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, meet behind closed doors in Abuja. [X, formerly Twitter/TVC News]

The former Vice President exited the PDP two weeks after prominent opposition leaders adopted the ADC and unveiled it as their political platform ahead of the next general elections. In a letter dated July 16 and addressed to the Chairman of PDP Jada 1 Ward in Adamawa State, Atiku explained that irreconcilable differences and a shift in the party’s direction away from its founding principles influenced his decision to leave. “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” he stated.

Atiku's Political Odyssey

Atiku's entrance into the ADC continued an over three-decade political journey marked by defections and realignments in his quest for the highest office in the land. Since his foray into politics in the early 80s, the former Vice President has crisscrossed several parties and has consistently built consensus to advance his interests. After teaming up with General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua, who drew him into politics, Atiku emerged as the National Vice-chairman of the Peoples Front of Nigeria in 1989, a political group positioning for the Third Republic.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

The group also included politicians such as Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Baba Gana Kingibe, Bola Tinubu, Sabo Bakin Zuwo, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila and Abubakar Koko. However, the People's Front couldn't be recognised as a political party after the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida denied its application, as did those of other groups that applied. With his options limited to the government-created Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Republican Convention (NRC), he opted for the former.

Decades of Serial Defections

SDP to UNCP:

Atiku's spell in the SDP saw him show interest in contesting the governorship of his state in 1991, but he was thwarted after the government split Gongola State into two – Adamawa and Taraba. Though he won his party ticket, he was not allowed to contest the election.



In 1993, he contested the SDP presidential primaries held in Jos and lost to Moshood Kolawole Abiola, who flew the party's flag in the controversial June 12 election. After the June 12 fiasco and during General Sani Abacha's proposed transition, Atiku expressed interest in contesting the Adamawa State gubernatorial seat under the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP).

UNCP to PDP:

As the transition programme suffered a natural death following Abacha's demise, Atiku ended his stint with the UNCP and joined the PDP in 1998 ahead of the 1999 general elections in which he contested and won the Adamawa State governorship seat. But before he could be sworn into office, he accepted the offer to be the running mate of the PDP presidential candidate, Olusegun Obasanjo, a former military head of state who went on to win the 1999 presidential election, ushering in the Fourth Nigerian Republic.

PDP to ACN:



Following his fallout with Obasanjo towards the end of their second tenure, Atiku switched from the PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), in preparation for the 2007 elections.

L-R: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. [X, formerly Twitter]

ACN to PDP:



After failing in his presidential bid under the ACN flag, the former Vice President returned to the PDP and announced his intention to contest for the Presidency in October 2010. However, he lost the ticket to incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, who secured an overwhelming victory despite Atiku's endorsement as the Northern consensus candidate by a Committee of Northern Elders.

PDP to APC:



After the merger of five political parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, Atiku once again jumped out of the PDP ship and landed in the newly formed opposition party. He contested for the APC presidential ticket but lost to Muhammadu Buhari, who went on to unseat Jonathan in a historic electoral contest.

APC to PDP: For the third time, Atiku found his way back to the PDP in 2017 and won the party's ticket to run for the presidency in 2019 and 2023, but lost on both occasions.



PDP to ADC: Following the protracted crisis in the PDP, Atiku announced his exit from the party in July 2024 and formally joined the ADC in November ahead of the 2027 election.