JUST IN: Atiku finally exits PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a significant rupture in Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

In a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman of Jada Ward 1 in Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Atiku declared his immediate exit from the party he co-founded.

The letter, dated Monday, July 14, but made public on Thursday, July 16, was confirmed by one of his media aides.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“It is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision,” he added, reflecting on his long-standing relationship with the party.

Why Atiku Exited PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images]

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and was the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2019 and 2023, attributed his resignation to what he described as the party’s deviation from its original values.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.

“I resign, recognising the irreconcilable differences that have emerged,” he explained.

Despite stepping away, Atiku extended his gratitude to the PDP, saying, “Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. I wish the party and its leadership all the best in the future.”

His resignation comes amid ongoing efforts to unify opposition forces against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku has reportedly been instrumental in forming a coalition that has adopted the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political vehicle for the 2027 general elections.