Atiku confirms ADC as coalition platform to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has confirmed the selection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for Nigeria’s newly formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The decision was reached during a high-level meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night. The meeting brought together major opposition leaders, including Labour Party leader Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai, speaking at an event in Kaduna on Wednesday, revealed, “Yesterday at 8 p.m., there was a very important meeting of the coalition we are putting together to ensure that President Tinubu returns to Lagos in 2027.”

Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, confirmed the coalition’s adoption of the ADC.

“Yes, ADC has been agreed as the party. The coalition leaders have set up relevant committees and directed them to resolve grey areas in the arrangement and prepare for a public unveiling,” he said.

What happened to SDP?

Ibe dispelled speculation about the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and explained that it had served only as a temporary holding platform.

“The SDP was never really a platform under serious consideration… they’ve moved beyond the SDP now. They are now in the ADC.”

According to Ibe, ADC was selected because it met “all the coalition’s requirements,” and the focus now shifts to finalising party structures and leadership.

“The public unveiling will simply formalise what was achieved during Tuesday night’s meeting of all major stakeholders.”

While no candidate has been announced, sources suggest that presidential aspirants within the coalition will begin consultations soon, with an expectation that all contenders will ultimately support the chosen flagbearer.