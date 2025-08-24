Atiku wants Nigerians to know he's not desperate to be their president

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that his political ambition is not driven by desperation to occupy Nigeria’s highest office in 2027. Instead, he insists that his priority is to see the country move towards a safer, better, and more prosperous future.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, made the comments through his representative, Professor Ola Olateju of Achievers University, Ondo State.

He spoke on Saturday during a ceremony in Lagos, where defectors from the PDP and the Labour Party (LP) were formally welcomed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, his political journey has never been about self-interest but about working towards building a government that delivers on the hopes of Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar’s plan is to build a better Nigeria. It’s not about him being president. It’s about having a good government that can deliver for Nigerians,” Olateju said on his behalf.

He added that the ADC represents more than just a party platform, describing it instead as a movement of Nigerians united by the shared vision of a new and improved country.

On who will eventually fly the ADC’s presidential flag in the 2027 elections, Atiku stressed that the process would be determined by a free and fair contest.

“We are not imposing anyone on the people. Whoever emerges through fair competition, we will all support. The goal is not Atiku at all costs, but a better Nigeria for all,” he added.