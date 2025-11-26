24 Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Regain Freedom - 'No Ransom Was Paid'

The 24 students abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, have regained freedom. The Presidency announced the development in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Tinubu said the students were "safely rescued," applauding security agencies for the efforts made to secure the freedom of all the victims taken away by terrorists. He urged security agencies to double their efforts to rescue the remaining students being held in captivity.



“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must, as a matter of urgency, put more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” the President said.

Bandits Hit Kebbi School The attackers stormed the school in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025. They killed Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before whisking away the schoolgirls. The incident has a ripple effect across other states in the North Central with subsequent kidnappings in Eruku, Kwara State, and Papiri in Niger State. While all the 38 victims of the Kwara Church kidnapping have regained freedom, over 200 students and teachers of the Catholic school in Niger are still with their captors. The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic school in Niger had been found in their parents’ homes.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris