24 Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls Regain Freedom - 'No Ransom Was Paid'

26 November 2025 at 04:30
President Tinubu confirmed the safe return of the abducted students and stressed the need to beef up security in the vulnerable areas to avert further kidnappings.
The 24 students abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State, have regained freedom.

The Presidency announced the development in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Tinubu said the students were "safely rescued," applauding security agencies for the efforts made to secure the freedom of all the victims taken away by terrorists.

He urged security agencies to double their efforts to rescue the remaining students being held in captivity.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must, as a matter of urgency, put more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this,” the President said.

Bandits Hit Kebbi School

The attackers stormed the school in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi in the early hours of Monday, November 17, 2025. They killed Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before whisking away the schoolgirls.

The incident has a ripple effect across other states in the North Central with subsequent kidnappings in Eruku, Kwara State, and Papiri in Niger State.

While all the 38 victims of the Kwara Church kidnapping have regained freedom, over 200 students and teachers of the Catholic school in Niger are still with their captors.

The Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said 50 of the missing students of the Catholic school in Niger had been found in their parents’ homes.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris

Days after the Keebi attack, the Chairman of Danko-Wasagu LGA, Hussaini Aliyu, released the names of the schoolgirls as follows:

Senior Secondary School 2A

1. Fatima Sani Zimri

2. Hafsat Ibrahim

3. Nana Firdausi Jibril

4. Masauda Yakubu Romo

Senior Secondary School 2B

5. Hauwa Saleh

6. Hauwau Umar Imam

Senior Secondary School 3A & 3B

7. Salima Garba Umar

8. Salima Sani Zimri

9. Amina G. Umar

10. Rashida Muhammad Dingu

11. Saliha Umar

12. Aisha Usman

13. Jamila Iliyasu

14. Maryam Illiyasu

15. Najaatu Abdullahi

16. Zainab Kolo

Junior Secondary School 3A

17. Surraya Tukur

18. Hafsat Umar Yalmo

19. Maryam Usman

20. Amina Illiyasu

21. Ikilima Suleman

Junior Secondary School 2

22. Khadija Nazifi

23. Hauwa’u Iliyasu

24. Hauwa’u Lawali

25. Ummu Kulsum Abdulkarim

