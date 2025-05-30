The mid-term appraisal of President Bola Tinubu's tenure continues, as attention is focused on some of the positive indicators that have emerged amid what many Nigerians have described as the most challenging period in the nation's history.

Tinubu was sworn into power two years ago and didn't waste any time before laying his cards on the table, right from his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023. "Subsidy is gone," the President declared moments after taking his oath.

The pronouncement mentioned above was the first and unarguably the major policy decision that has defined his administration to date. However, as things turned out, that was only the beginning of radical reforms his government had set out to implement.

These ambitious economic reforms have continued to receive significant public disapproval, primarily because of the immediate hardships they have imposed on the populace.

For instance, the removal of fuel subsidy and currency devaluation have led to increased living costs and economic strain for many Nigerians. At the same time, cuts to electricity price subsidies, which led to 'banding' of consumers, pushed electricity tariffs through the roof.

These policies' multiple whammies have left many Nigerians disillusioned about Tinubu's administration, coupled with persisting insecurity threats, among other challenges.

Despite the widespread discontent arising from the immediate adverse effects of the President's policies, nascent indicators suggest that some of the implemented reforms are beginning to yield positive outcomes.

Pulse examines some of the reforms and their positive impact so far after Tinubu's two years in office.

Economic and institutional reforms

Right off the bat, Tinubu made it clear his intention to pursue radical but necessary economic reforms, which he believed his predecessors lacked the courage to implement. Hence, the abrupt end to petrol subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

The immediate effects of these policies have been untold hardship on the populace, as fuel prices skyrocketed from N185 to over N1,000 across the country, triggering the worst food inflation ever amid ballooning transportation costs. The double devaluation of the naira arising from the unified forex market did not help either.

However, the flip side of these policies is evidenced in increased government revenue and a reduction in the fiscal deficit from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024. The government revenue has now more than doubled, increasing by over ₦9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Since 2023, the Nigerian Exchange has seen its ASI jump from 50,000 to over 110,000, and market capitalisation has increased to N69.4 trillion, from about N30 trillion before Tinubu's ascension.

Since the implementation of these policies began, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement has consistently risen, reaching a total of N1.681 trillion, shared between the Federal Government, state governments, and local government councils for April 2025.

Currency stability, regulatory reforms and executive orders by the President have also restored investors' confidence, making Nigeria the most attractive destination for oil and gas investments in Africa. In 2024, it attracted approximately $17 billion in foreign investment.

The President's reforms have also injected efficiency into the Customs, improving border security and revenue generation. In Q1 of 2025, the Customs recorded an unprecedented revenue of ₦1.3 trillion, more than double the ₦600 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

The remarkable revenue surge emanated from improved technological deployment, enhanced port operations, tightened enforcement on revenue leakages, and a renewed culture of accountability across Customs commands.

Tinubu is also pursuing aggressive tax reforms, seeking a departure from the archaic tax collection and administration systems.

While the tax reform bills are still undergoing necessary legislative scrutiny before passage, urgent reform interventions by the Zacchaeus Adedeji-led Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) resulted in N22 trillion revenue in Q1 2025, representing an increase of 105% from N1.09 trillion declared in Q1 2024.

Infrastructure development

Tinubu also recognised the important role of infrastructural development in economic prosperity, security, and ease of livelihood for citizens. Despite limited resources, his administration has deployed creative means to raise funds for critical national infrastructure, including roads, railways and airports.

The administration's flagship road project, the 700 km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, has begun to take shape. However, sentiments about the project's cost and doubts regarding the president's ability to see it through to completion persist.

Construction work has also begun on the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, another crucial part of a national road network program. This signifies the President's determination to connect all regions of the country.

Other ongoing road projects include the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, scheduled for completion in June 2025; the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road; and the ongoing expansion of the Lokoja-Okene Road—all of which serve as strategic arteries in Nigeria's transportation and commerce ecosystem.

The Bonny-Bodo Road project, which cuts across four local government areas in Rivers State, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, reflecting the government's commitment to intra-state projects.

The government has also promised to deliver the 284-kilometre Kano–Jigawa–Katsina–Maradi railway project by 2026. The railway line, which connects Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in the neighbouring Niger Republic, was designed to significantly improve the movement of people and goods in the region, boosting trade and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Massive investments have also been made in airport infrastructure, including runway upgrades and the installation of modern equipment for safer and more efficient border operations.

This is evidenced in the e-gate installations at both Lagos and Abuja airports, which many Nigerians have praised as game changers. The technology-powered equipment has not only enhanced travellers' experience but also led to the arrest of several suspects on Interpol's watch list.

The government, through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has commenced the distribution of 42,000 life jackets to states as part of efforts to ensure the safety of water transportation across the country.

The NNPC Limited (NNPCL) under Tinubu introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) to ensure accountability and transparency and enhance oil and gas production monitoring and efficiency.

The centralised system tracks hydrocarbon production and transport in real time, allowing for proactive planning, risk management, and improved operational efficiency.

Education and social welfare

During the campaigns, the President promised that his administration would end the era of incessant strikes in government universities. True to his words, the once-recurring theme of industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ceased since the administration came on board.

While that may not be significant for some, Tinubu also introduced a student loan scheme to ensure that indigent students in government tertiary institutions have access to funds to pay tuition.

The fund, administered by the NELFund, has provided school fees and living allowances to over 250,00 students since its inception in 2024.

The administration has also responded to the concerning menace of malpractice in national exams, especially the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO). As a result, the Minister of Education recently unveiled a pilot CBT scheme, which he said will be deployed for the examinations next year.

The President has also approved the training of over 45,000 youths in vocational education at various technical colleges and other institutions across the country. Dubbed TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), the programs provide practical skills and knowledge for specific occupations, trades, and industries.

The project, under the supervision of the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), aims to equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce and contribute to economic growth.

Among other incentives, the government will give participants N22,500 monthly stipends for the duration of their training, which will comprise classroom studies and hands-on experience.