FG wants to pay Nigerians N45k monthly stipend for learning vocational education

The Federal Government has announced a plan to pay a monthly N45,000 stipend to students at technical colleges nationwide.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Idris Bugaje, made the announcement while speaking to the press in Abuja on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

According to Bugaje, the new policy aims to expedite the development of the TVET sector and expand enrollment at the sub-tertiary level.

Additionally, he said the government would also cover teaching fees and pay industry-based supervisors (known as “master class” instructors) in cases where students take on industrial attachments and finance the cost of skill certification.

“With this, young people will find it more attractive to come to a technical college, acquire skills qualifications, get jobs locally and even beyond the borders of Nigeria,” Bugaje said.

“This way, the whole sector is being repositioned. We are at the moment facing what you may call either a resurrection or a rebirth of TVET.

“During colonial days and the early part of our independence, TVET had received attention. But, since the 1980s, we have been going down the drain.

“That is why the number of technical colleges has dropped to 129 at the moment, compared to 15,000 senior secondary schools in Nigeria.”

Tinubu allocates N120bn grant for TVET

The NBTE boss disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has earmarked a N120 billion grant to support students under the new TVET initiative, adding that the fund would be disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund).

“The N45,000 is not a loan, but a grant. Students who enjoy this are not going to pay back. We want to encourage more people to enrol in technical education,” he declared.

ALSO READ: NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

Bugaje added that, to ensure sustainability and expansion of the programme, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, is leading efforts for a legislative bill to establish a National Skills Fund under a new Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).