Tinubu saved Nigeria’s economy from collapse - Senator Yayi

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), who represents Ogun West, says that President Bola Tinubu’s tough economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, pulled Nigeria back from the brink of total collapse.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting and Mega Empowerment Programme in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area, the senator said Tinubu’s decisive actions were necessary after years of heavy borrowing under the previous administration to fund fuel subsidies and stabilise the naira.

Adeola, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, revealed that the government had borrowed trillions of naira and over $ 400 billion to maintain the subsidy and the exchange rate. He said the policies only benefited a tiny fraction of Nigerians while dragging the economy down.

He praised President Tinubu for prioritising the future of unborn generations and urged Nigerians to remain patient as the administration’s reforms begin to yield positive results.

On his scorecard, Adeola listed a wide range of projects he had facilitated across Ogun West within two years. These include road constructions, power transformers, solar lights, ICT centres, primary healthcare centres, modern markets, and police stations.

He also announced a fresh scholarship and bursary scheme for 3,000 students across the district, offering 200,000 naira and 100,000 naira respectively.

The senator thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun for backing his initiatives and urged constituents to continue their support for both state and federal governments.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, who attended the event, commended Adeola for delivering real dividends of democracy to Ogun West.