Let God judge me if I'm being used by APC - PDP chairman Damagum

Embattled acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, has issued a fresh denial of alleged collusion between him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to sabotage his party.

The chairman made this known in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP.

His remarks followed recent insinuations by some party stakeholders that he's collaborating with the former Rivers State Governor and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to destroy the PDP.

Damagum defended his relationship with Wike and maintained that he remains committed to his party's ideals.

He also debunked the allegations that he had a secret meeting with President Bola Tinubu in London, saying, “May God judge us, if I am working for the APC.”

Stressing his long-standing commitment to the PDP, Damagum stated, “I have a history, since I joined the PDP in 1999, I have never defected. Those who dislike me will have to find ways to either praise or criticise me to get what they want.”

On criticisms of his relationship with Wike, he acknowledged their association but denied any wrongdoing.

“For all those who accuse me of having links with the Minister of FCT, I know him or have had links with him, and many of them have had links with him. My only fault here is that I did not allow them to do what they wanted with him,” he said.

The acting chairman said he was saddened by the recent exodus of PDP members to the APC but insisted that none of the defectors could claim they were wronged by the party.

“We must be sad. Whenever you lose someone, you don’t feel happy, even if it’s just one person you’re grieving for.”

Damagum said the current disagreements within the PDP are inevitable in any political party, maintaining that the opposition party remains united.