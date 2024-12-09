‘I asked him twice’: Sowunmi shares Atiku’s reaction on 2027 presidency

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, has disclosed that the former Vice President remains non-committal about contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Sowunmi shared this revelation during an interview with Channels Television, sparking speculation about Atiku’s political future.

“Atiku Abubakar is one man I love with my bones,” Sowunmi stated, adding, “The heart will decay quickly, but the bone is the last thing that will decay.”

Despite his admiration, Sowunmi expressed uncertainty over Atiku’s plans, saying he has asked the PDP stalwart twice whether he intends to run again.

“He was quiet, still in a reflective mood,” he explained.

Atiku, who was the PDP’s flagbearer in the 2023 election, has yet to declare his intentions for 2027.

However, Sowunmi hinted that the former Vice President’s “body language” suggests he may be considering a third consecutive attempt.

“He hasn’t said ‘no,’ and he hasn’t said ‘yes,’ and I respect that,” Sowunmi remarked.

Reflecting on the challenges of electioneering, Sowunmi noted, “The burden of election is heavy. No human being who has had the kind of experiences, challenges, and betrayals Atiku has endured should take this decision lightly.”

Sowunmi stressed the importance of strategy should Atiku decide to run again.

“We can’t be doing the same thing and expect a different result,” he said. “When he gives an answer, we’ll take it to the next level.”