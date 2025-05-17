Who would win it if not him? - Wike rules out contesting against Tinubu in 2027

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has shut down rumours that he might run for president in 2027—even if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), zones the ticket to the South.

In a new interview with BBC Pidgin, Wike made it clear that he’s not going head-to-head with President Bola Tinubu, with whom he’s currently working within the APC-led administration.

“I will not contest again. I should contest against somebody I’m working with? Who would win it if not him (Tinubu)?” Wike said.

Despite his role in the Tinubu government, Wike insists he’s not dumping the PDP.

“I can’t do that, I’m not afraid – how will I build a house and you now ask me to vacate the place?It’s you that will leave the house, not me that built it.”

He also fired shots at PDP chieftains in the South East, who reportedly threatened to leave the party if Samuel Anyanwu (a known Wike ally) remained National Secretary.

Wike didn’t hold back: “Achike Udenwa has no single National Assembly member. He didn’t even give the party 3% of the vote. Sam Egwu too—no NASS member, no governor—yet they’re the ones threatening? They are empty!”

According to him, those who delivered real results are keeping quiet, while the underperformers are making noise.

On PDP’s possible plan to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South, Wike simply said: