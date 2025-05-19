PDP crisis deepens as NEC set to decide fate of rebel members

Party elder Chief Bode George has warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may expel some prominent members at its upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on May 27.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, George said the NEC was prepared to take decisive action against members who no longer adhere to party rules or its founding principles.

“Those who cannot abide by the rules and regulations of the party, we can throw them out,” he said.

George criticised some party members for placing personal interests above public service.

“What is democracy? It’s all about the management of the resources of the land for the benefit of the people. That is not what they have done now,” he lamented.

He stressed that the NEC would hold a closed-door session to confront internal issues head-on.

“We should tell ourselves some serious home truths and come back to the position as laid down by the founding fathers of our party,” George said.

The Wike factor

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has been grappling with deep internal divisions.

Instead of consolidating as a viable opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has struggled with disloyalty and factionalism.

A flashpoint in the crisis is the conduct of some high-profile PDP members who have openly backed APC President Bola Tinubu.

Chief among them is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who recently declared his support for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, despite remaining in the PDP.

This stance has drawn sharp criticism from the party, with some members accusing the leadership of overlooking blatant acts of disloyalty.