Concerned Nigerians petition African Union over Tinubu's emergency rule in RIvers

A coalition of concerned Nigerians, comprising professionals and political figures, has petitioned the African Union (AU) over President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The President recently imposed emergency rule in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminlayi Fubara and members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months. He appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ekwe Ibas as the Sole Administrator for the suspension period.

Many Nigerians have widely condemned the proclamation as an affront to democracy and overreaching executive influence.

Meanwhile, the coalition has reported the matter to the AU, accusing Tinubu of acting unconstitutionally by suspending Governor Fubara and dissolving the State House of Assembly.

In a letter addressed to AU Commission Chairperson Alhaji Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and seen by Pulse, the coalition argued that the move not only violated Nigeria’s constitution but also threatened democracy across Africa.

The petitioners, including Professor Adah George, Rt. Hon. Dr. James Oloko, Professor Opeyemi Ola, and Dr. Mrs. Evelyn E. Ogolime urged the AU to take decisive action against what they described as an abuse of power.

“With President Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is expected to be a shining example of democratic governance in Africa. Unfortunately, President Tinubu's actions have fallen woefully short of this expectation. His decision to suspend the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, and the State House of Assembly, is a clear violation of the Constitution and an affront to democratic principles,” the petition reads partly.

“Section 305 of the Constitution, which the President cited as the basis for his action, does not grant him the power to suspend or remove elected officials. The Constitution is clear on the grounds for removing a governor, which are explicitly stated in Section 188. The President's action is a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process.

“This action is not only a threat to democracy in Nigeria but also sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of democratic institutions and the rule of law in Africa. It is imperative that the African Union Commission takes immediate action to address this situation and ensure that democratic principles are upheld.”

Coalition warns against a bad precedent

Additionally, the concerned Nigerians highlighted the broader implications of the president’s action, stating that it threatened the autonomy of states under Nigeria’s federal system.

They called on the AU to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Rivers State to assess the situation and ensure democratic institutions are not trampled upon.

“We are also concerned about the potential consequences of this action on the stability of Nigeria and the African region. The suspension of democratic institutions and the imposition of emergency rule could lead to widespread unrest, violence, and instability.

"In addition, this action undermines the principles of federalism and the autonomy of states in Nigeria. The President's decision to suspend the Governor and the State House of Assembly is a clear infringement on the powers of the state government and a violation of the principle of separation of powers.