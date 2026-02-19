Peter Sutherland Is Back: Night Agent Season 3 Now Streaming

Stream all ten episodes of the hit action thriller today. This new mission takes the story from Washington to Istanbul with high-stakes conspiracy.

Most Netflix thrillers keep fans waiting at least two years between seasons; however, The Night Agent did the opposite. One year after Season 2 premiered on January 23, 2025, Peter Sutherland is back, and all 10 episodes of Season 3 are now streaming.

The new season picks up after the fallout of Season 2’s explosive finale, which saw Peter stop a bioterror attack on New York City and expose the CIA’s secret Foxglove chemical weapons program. But the victory came at a cost. He was manipulated into stealing classified UN documents by billionaire intelligence broker Jacob Monroe, a move that indirectly helped Governor Richard Hagan secure the presidency. He also walked away from Rose Larkin in an effort to keep her safe.

Season 3 opens with Peter deeper inside Night Action than ever before, and with fewer personal attachments to distract him.

The Stakes This Time

This season stretches far beyond Washington, moving through Istanbul, Mexico City, New York, and back to the U.S. capital, as Peter tracks a web of assassins and political secrets that threaten to destabilise the highest levels of government.

Catherine Weaver, his Night Action superior, tasks him with getting close to Monroe, who may now have unprecedented access to the future president. That proximity puts Peter in constant danger. Unlike previous missions where he reacted to unfolding threats, Season 3 positions him inside the machinery of power itself.

Gabriel Basso himself has described this version of Peter as more singularly focused. Without the balancing act between his work and personal life, the character leans into isolation. That shift sharpens him but also raises questions about how far he is willing to go. The show continues its pattern of escalating stakes each season while still closing the central conspiracy by the finale.

One reason The Night Agent has maintained a loyal audience is its structure. It avoids the “mystery box” approach that drags out answers indefinitely. Season 1 resolved its White House conspiracy. Season 2 neutralised its international threat. Viewers have come to expect a complete story arc, even as the larger world expands.

Season 3 appears designed with that same philosophy, stacking political intrigue with relentless pursuit sequences and moral compromises.

The Cast: Familiar Faces and Expanding Roles

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, still the steady, resourceful agent audiences met in the White House basement. He remains the emotional anchor of the series. Fola Evans-Akingbola reprises her role as Chelsea Arrington, while Louis Herthum returns as the calculating Jacob Monroe. Ward Horton also reappears as President Richard Hagan.

Genesis Rodriguez joins the cast as Isabel De Leon, alongside Albert Jones as Aidan Mosley. Their roles add new layers to the expanding political and intelligence landscape, though the show remains centred on Peter’s evolving position within Night Action.

Genesis Rodriguez as Isabel De Leon

While The Night Agent began as an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel, the series has now moved well beyond the book’s original plot. That makes Season 3 unfamiliar territory even for viewers who read the source material.

The Perfect Weekend Binge

From the beginning, The Night Agent has thrived on its pace. Episodes tend to end with sharp cliffhangers that make stopping mid-season difficult, the series avoids heavy filler subplots and keeps its focus on forward momentum, and even calmer scenes often serve as setup for the next turn.

With all 10 episodes available immediately, it presents itself as a straightforward weekend binge. For Netflix subscribers who prefer tightly plotted political thrillers without extended downtime, the new season continues the formula that made the show one of the platform’s breakout hits.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

