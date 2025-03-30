Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers, not threat to democracy – Ex-Oyo Gov, Ladoja

Rasheed Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, has said that President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political crisis in Rivers should not be seen as a threat to democracy.

Ladoja said this on Sunday in Ibadan, while hosting dignitaries at his residence for Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He said that the temporary intervention from the President had brought relative peace to the state.

The former governor urged elders and major actors in the current political unrest in Rivers to convene a roundtable for an amicable resolution of the issues if they had a genuine intention of serving the people of the state.

He advised Rivers indigenes and other stakeholders to remain calm while awaiting the judgment of the pending case filed by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Ladoja charged Nigerians with continuing their good deeds after Ramadan.

He said that one of the essentials of the Holy Month was for well-meaning Nigerians to feel what indigent people had been experiencing and learn to do good.

“Many people have been on self and compulsory fasting due to a lack of food before the commencement of Ramadan.