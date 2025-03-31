Rivers sole administrator under pressure to reveal assets amidst looting allegations

A civil society coalition has called on Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, to publicly declare his assets, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal action.

The Coalition of Conscientious Citizens (3Cs) issued this demand at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, March 30, 2025, citing concerns over transparency and alleged financial mismanagement within the state.

Their demand follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers and suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the State House of Assembly for six months.

Dr. Gabriel Nnaji, Executive Director of 3Cs, stressed that Ibas’s refusal to declare his assets violates Section 185(1) of the Constitution, which mandates asset declaration before assuming office.

He warned that the lack of transparency could lead to self-enrichment at the state's expense.

"Our concerns have been heightened by reports suggesting that Rivers State’s coffers have been bled dry in under two weeks of the sole administrator's tenure," Nnaji stated.

He further alleged that Governor Fubara’s political appointees were suspended to prevent them from witnessing "industrial-scale looting."

The coalition gave Ibas seven days to publicly declare his assets or face legal action. They also vowed to keep his tenure under close scrutiny, ensuring any misuse of state resources carries legal consequences.

"Given that Vice Admiral Ibas does not enjoy the mandate of Rivers State electorates, he has an additional burden to publicly declare his assets," Nnaji emphasised. "This will ensure he does not enrich himself at the expense of the state."