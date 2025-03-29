Money sharing is the real reason behind Fubara, Wike’s fight - Amaechi.

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has weighed in on the ongoing political crisis in the state, asserting that the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is primarily about money.

In an interview with DW Africa on Saturday, Amaechi, who also served as Minister of Transportation, dismissed claims that the feud was ideological, instead attributing it to financial disputes.

“The fight between the current governor of Rivers State and the FCT minister is about sharing money. If not, what is the quarrel? Nigerians don’t even question corruption anymore. I’ve not seen anyone asking them to come out and tell us the real issue,” he said.

Amaechi also strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu's emergency rule in Rivers State, calling it unconstitutional. He argued that the move undermined democracy and set a dangerous precedent for governance in Nigeria.

"Rivers is the only state in Nigeria right now where democracy is being denied. What we have is military rule in disguise. The Constitution is clear in Section 188 on how a governor can leave office—either by death, resignation, or impeachment. It does not empower the President to remove a sitting governor overnight,” Amaechi stated.

He further suggested that Tinubu’s actions were politically motivated, hinting that the President was targeting governors who might oppose him in the 2027 elections.

“There are speculations that if any governor steps out of line, the President will remove them. This whole situation in Rivers is about money and 2027 politics.

"If the justification for the emergency rule is the pipeline explosion, then why aren’t similar measures taken in other parts of the country facing insecurity? The governor is not responsible for securing oil pipelines; that’s the President’s duty.”

Amaechi called on Rivers residents to resist the emergency rule and urged them to peacefully protest against what he described as an unconstitutional power grab.

Wike and Fubara's feud

Tensions between the suspended governor of Rivers State, Fubara, and his predecessor, Wike, escalated over disagreements on local government elections and legislative matters. Both sides engaged in political maneuvering, creating roadblocks to undermine each other’s authority.

The ongoing power struggle led to instability in the state, prompting President Tinubu to suspend Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six-month period.

In a national broadcast, Tinubu announced the appointment of retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs, stating that the decision was made “in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”